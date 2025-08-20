Police investigating after body found on roof of hospital in Montreal suburb

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Montreal’s northern suburb are investigating after a man in his 40s was found dead on the roof of a hospital on Tuesday.

Sgt. Laurent Arsenault with police in Laval, Que., says officers were called to Cité-de-la-santé hospital at around 9:35 a.m. by employees who found the body.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Arsenault says the man was declared dead at the scene.

He says police are working with the coroner’s office, and that an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The Laval health authority says the hospital is fully collaborating with the investigation.

It says the safety of patients, visitors and staff remains an “absolute priority.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.