Ukrainian basketball fan, 14, wins front-row look at Winnipeg Sea Bears action

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage basketball fan who came to Manitoba from Ukraine is seeing his hoop dreams come to fruition as the winner of a Winnipeg Sea Bears prize pack that includes tickets to the CEBL’s Western Conference final on Friday.

Vlad Kovalenko, 14, was nominated for the prize by a counsellor at a local youth group, who said he’s become a role model to many of the younger kids.

“Vlad came here a couple years ago and just meeting him and his family was really inspirational for me,” Nikolas Barrett of the Ukrainian Youth Association told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“We’re helping newcomers and people in the Ukrainian community have a sense of family, and (Vlad) comes pretty much every single week — the kids look up to him already.

“Being able to have him there … it helps us. They want to talk to someone their age. Vlad’s just a really good kid and helps out as much as he can all the time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kovalenko, who attended his first-ever Sea Bears game earlier this month, said basketball has been a lifelong passion — from the very first time he picked up a ball.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We went to the park, I was seven … and I just saw the ball, I shot it, and I just knew it was for me,” he said.

“It’s been a big part of my life. I fell in love with the game.”

Kovalenko fled Ukraine to safety in Manitoba with his mother and sister. His dad remains in Ukraine, fighting in the war.

“He’s a generous person, he would help everyone — for me, he’s a hero. I can text him every day, call every other day. I’m still in contact with him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Barrett said it’s rewarding to see newcomers from Ukraine recognize how much support they have in Winnipeg and throughout the province.

“When they come here, they’re usually amazed at how many Ukrainian flags are flying around everywhere. Even just the landscape, it reminds them of Ukraine a lot.

“I believe it’s very calming and settling for them to see that we care for Ukraine and show our support.”

Kovalenko, who is already predicting a Sea Bears win in the club’s matchup with the Calgary Surge on Friday, says he can’t wait to take advantage of the prize and see his basketball heroes up close and personal.

“I didn’t believe it at first…. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be courtside and see your favourite basketball players play. It’s great.”