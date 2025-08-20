Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with multiple offences, including child abduction

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Airdrie RCMP have charged a Calgary man after responding to a call about a child abduction involving a 12-year-old boy.

RCMP says an investigation found at least seven youths arranged a meeting with the suspect through Snapchat in a “catch a predator” scheme.

The victim got into the suspect’s car voluntarily in the Coopers Crossing neighbourhood in Airdrie so the others could record the interaction. That is when the suspect drove away.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle when it stopped at a red light, then called 911. RCMP attempted a traffic stop after locating the vehicle, but the suspect fled. The suspect was later arrested at a residence in northeast Calgary with the help of the Calgary Police Service and HAWKS.

Trending Now

A 37-year-old man is in custody facing multiple charges, including abduction of a person under 14, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

