Calgary man charged with multiple offences, including child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP have charged a Calgary man after responding to a call about a child abduction involving a 12-year-old boy.

RCMP says an investigation found at least seven youths arranged a meeting with the suspect through Snapchat in a “catch a predator” scheme.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim got into the suspect’s car voluntarily in the Coopers Crossing neighbourhood in Airdrie so the others could record the interaction. That is when the suspect drove away.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle when it stopped at a red light, then called 911. RCMP attempted a traffic stop after locating the vehicle, but the suspect fled. The suspect was later arrested at a residence in northeast Calgary with the help of the Calgary Police Service and HAWKS.

A 37-year-old man is in custody facing multiple charges, including abduction of a person under 14, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, kidnapping and forcible confinement.