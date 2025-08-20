N.B. wildfires: Firefighters continue to battle out-of-control blazes

Send this page to someone via email

There are 24 active wildfires in New Brunswick, with five of those being listed as “out of control” by the province on Wednesday morning.

The out-of-control fires are the Chief’s and Mount Goold near Northesk, Beaver Lake Stream near Red Bank, Rocky Brook near Balmoral Parish, and Green Brook near Newcastle Parish.

All of the out-of-control wildfires are located in the northern portion of the province.

Three of those fires are more than 180 hectares in size, including the Beaver Lake Stream blaze, which was discovered last Thursday; the Chief’s fire, which was discovered a day earlier; and the Rocky Brook, which was discovered on Friday night.

The Old Field Fire, which swelled to more than 1,400 hectares in size, remains listed as “contained.”

The remainder of the fires are listed as contained, under control, being monitored or being patrolled on Fire Watch.

The New Brunswick government says some forestry businesses will be allowed to resume operations on Crown lands under strict conditions.

Activity has been restricted because of the wildfire risk in the province.

Natural Resources Minister John Herron says each business will require a permit and must adhere to rules regarding work location, operating conditions, hours of operation, fire equipment and fire-watch activity.

— with files from The Canadian Press