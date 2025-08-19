Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IHIT identifies 22-year-old man found dead in torched car in Popkum, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
Hamza Fazil, 22, was found dead in a burned vehicle in a rural area of the Fraser Valley on July 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Hamza Fazil, 22, was found dead in a burned vehicle in a rural area of the Fraser Valley on July 27, 2025. IHIT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Homicide investigators have identified a man found dead in a burning vehicle in Popkum, B.C., last month.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 22-year-old Hamza Fazil of Surrey was found in the torched vehicle in the 52100-block of Cheam Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 27.

Click to play video: 'IHIT takes over case of Abbotsford care home death'
IHIT takes over case of Abbotsford care home death

In a media release, IHIT said Fazil had had previous interactions with police and that they believe his killing was targeted and linked to an ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

“This investigation is still in the early stages,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Investigators are looking to build a timeline of Mr. Fazil’s activities prior to the homicide. We would urge anyone with information about him or his activities in the days leading up to his death to contact investigators.”

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating murder suicide after 2 people found dead in Abbotsford home'
IHIT investigating murder suicide after 2 people found dead in Abbotsford home
Trending Now

Police say Fazil was last seen in the 13300 block of Old Yale Road in Surrey around 9 p.m. on July 27.

IHIT is seeking video captured in the areas of Cheam Road and Bridal Falls Road between 10 p.m. on July 27 and 1 a.m. on July 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices