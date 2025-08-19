IHIT identifies 22-year-old man found dead in torched car in Popkum, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified a man found dead in a burning vehicle in Popkum, B.C., last month.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 22-year-old Hamza Fazil of Surrey was found in the torched vehicle in the 52100-block of Cheam Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 27.

In a media release, IHIT said Fazil had had previous interactions with police and that they believe his killing was targeted and linked to an ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

“This investigation is still in the early stages,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said.

“Investigators are looking to build a timeline of Mr. Fazil’s activities prior to the homicide. We would urge anyone with information about him or his activities in the days leading up to his death to contact investigators.”

Police say Fazil was last seen in the 13300 block of Old Yale Road in Surrey around 9 p.m. on July 27.

IHIT is seeking video captured in the areas of Cheam Road and Bridal Falls Road between 10 p.m. on July 27 and 1 a.m. on July 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.