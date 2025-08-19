RCMP say speed, alcohol factors in Manitoba crash between sedan, semi

Manitoba RCMP say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a serious crash in the RM of Springfield that sent a man to hospital in critical condition.
Officers from the Oakbank detachment were called to the scene of a crash involving a sedan and a semi truck with no trailer attached at Deacon’s Corner (Provincial Road 207 near Highway 1) just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to their investigation, the semi was turning south onto Provincial Road 207 when it was hit by the sedan from behind.
Police said the sedan suffered extensive damage to its front end.
The semi’s driver, from Calgary, wasn’t hurt in the collision, while the car’s driver, a 27-year-old from the RM of St. Clements, was rushed to hospital. His status was later upgraded to stable with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the sedan didn’t have lights on at the time of the crash and was unregistered. RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
