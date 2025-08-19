Canada will start producing ballistic-protection steel domestically

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian defence manufacturer Roshel is partnering with a Swedish steel company so it can produce ballistic-protection steel domestically for the first time.

Roshel, which makes armoured vehicles, and will now be able to use Swebor’s intellectual property to produce ballistic steel in Canada.

The agreement comes as Canada is looking to boost domestic steel consumption and build up Canada’s defence sector to be less reliant on the United States amid the ongoing trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ballistic steel is a special type of lightweight, hardened steel that protects against blasts or bullets.

2:13 Carney announces $2B pay boost for Canada’s military

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov tells The Canadian Press Canada produces and exports vast quantities of steel and iron but hasn’t been able to fully produce ballistic steel for armoured vehicles or drones domestically.

He says that causes supply chain bottlenecks for domestic defence firms, who have to import the steel armour for their vehicles and ships from the United States, Europe and Australia.