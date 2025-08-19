Menu

Canada

Canada will start producing ballistic-protection steel domestically

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney’s new NATO defence spending pledge: Can Canada afford it?'
Carney’s new NATO defence spending pledge: Can Canada afford it?
NATO member countries, including Canada, have agreed to invest 5 percent of their respective GDPs on defence by 2035 — which will cost Canada $150 billion — but where will the money come from? And will it impact Canadians? A liberal and a conservative strategist tell Global News – Jun 29, 2025
Canadian defence manufacturer Roshel is partnering with a Swedish steel company so it can produce ballistic-protection steel domestically for the first time.

Roshel, which makes armoured vehicles, and will now be able to use Swebor’s intellectual property to produce ballistic steel in Canada.

The agreement comes as Canada is looking to boost domestic steel consumption and build up Canada’s defence sector to be less reliant on the United States amid the ongoing trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Ballistic steel is a special type of lightweight, hardened steel that protects against blasts or bullets.

Click to play video: 'Carney announces $2B pay boost for Canada’s military'
Carney announces $2B pay boost for Canada’s military
Trending Now

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov tells The Canadian Press Canada produces and exports vast quantities of steel and iron but hasn’t been able to fully produce ballistic steel for armoured vehicles or drones domestically.

He says that causes supply chain bottlenecks for domestic defence firms, who have to import the steel armour for their vehicles and ships from the United States, Europe and Australia.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

