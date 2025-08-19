Influencers capture moment SUV crashes into Texas restaurant during filming

Send this page to someone via email

Two influencers narrowly escaped a deadly situation as an SUV smashed through a restaurant window in the midst of their food review — and the shocking moment was caught on camera.

Social media influencers Nina Santiago (also known as NinaUnrated) and Patrick Blackwood were enjoying a meal at Cuvees Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas, when a car crashed through a restaurant window and hit their table, knocking the pair to the floor and sending shattered glass flying everywhere.

They were filming themselves eating sliders at the restaurant on Aug. 16 around 4:40 p.m. local time. As they took a bite out of the sliders, the vehicle plowed into the window.

“Tomorrow Is NOT Promised…,” Santiago wrote on X after the incident.

She also shared photos of her injuries after the crash on Instagram, which showed cuts on her face and arms from the broken glass.

“I am beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall at @cuveesculinarycreations in Houston, TX, shattering everything while @IAmPatrickBlackwood and I recorded an eating show,” she wrote in her caption.

“It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived,” she added.

Santiago said the experience “showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger.”

“Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you this could’ve been our last meal,” she added.

Blackwood also shared a post to Instagram showing his injuries. “Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose. Live bold, love deep, and make every moment count,” he wrote.

The driver of the SUV was reportedly heading to the restaurant for an event.

“The female driver of the vehicle advised that she thought she had placed the vehicle in park and upon releasing her foot off the brake, the vehicle rolled into the business, striking the building, and breaking the glass,” a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post.

“There were two people inside the business, one male and one female, sitting inside in a booth that were injured and transported to a local area hospital,” they added.

Santiago and Blackwood also addressed the incident in a YouTube caption that accompanied a video on their channel.

“We can’t even begin to express how incredibly fortunate we feel to be alive after what happened to us,” the pair wrote. “We were laughing, having a great time, and right as we tapped our sliders together in a ‘boom!’ cheers moment, out of nowhere, this SUV came barreling through the glass wall at 35-40 mph.”

“No warning at all glass shattered everywhere, chaos erupted, and it hit right next to Patrick on the outside of the booth. We were inches from disaster, but by some miracle, we’re both okay, just shaken and forever changed,” they added.