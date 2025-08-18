Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Calgary’s southwest

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a Calgary police officer-involved shooting that left one man injured.

Calgary police were called to the 300 block of Yorkville Rd. S.W. around 12:55 p.m. Monday for reports of a domestic incident inside a home involving a weapon. A man left the home before police arrived; officers later located him, resulting in a confrontation.

“Multiple officers used a variety of use of force tools to diffuse the situation as best they could, including one officer discharging their service firearm,” said CPS Deputy Chief Cliff O’Brien.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while one CPS officer was assessed by EMS at the scene. However, no physical injuries were reported. CPS says there was no danger to the public but is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Not just to come forward with information, but because seeing something like this can obviously be traumatic and we care about how they’re feeling and we want to be able to help them if we can,” said Deputy Chief O’Brien.

ASIRT is called into investigate whenever serious injury or death may have been caused by police. CPS says any further information on the situation will come from that investigation.