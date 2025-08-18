Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Four young people dead in northern Ontario collision involving ATV: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 5:30 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in northern Ontario say four young people have died in a weekend collision involving an ATV and a commercial vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday on Highway 11 near Moonbeam, north of Timmins.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say a 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds from Moonbeam, as well as a 20-year-old from Kapuskasing, were pronounced dead on scene.

OPP did not release their names.

The communities of Moonbeam and Kapuskasing say they are mourning the loss of their young residents.

OPP say the investigation continues and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to come forward.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices