Métis Nation British Columbia suspends president pending investigation

The Métis Nation British Columbia has suspended president Walter Mineault as it investigates allegations of “behaviour inconsistent with our policies.”

In a statement issued on Monday, acting president Melanie Allard said the nation’s executive committee made the move “with great dismay” after receiving complaints about Mineault’s behaviour.

“As a result, we had a duty to act in the best interests of MNBC and our Citizens. This is not an easy decision, but it protects the integrity and reputation of our Nation,” Allard said in the statement.

The statement did not provide details about Mineault’s alleged behaviour.

Allard said the nation was launching an independent review of Mineault’s time as president, which will determine whether he remains in the position, and that the results would be made public.

Global News is seeking comment from Mineault.

B.C.’s Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation said it could not comment on the suspension.

Mineault was elected Métis Nation British Columbia president in last September, with just under 50 per cent of the vote.

He had previously served as vice-president and as the regional director for the nation’s northeast region.

The nation’s website describes him as a “lifelong Métis Nation community member in British Columbia, with roots in Kelly Lake, Pouce Coupe and Dawson Creek,” and as a successful private contractor.