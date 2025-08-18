Thousands of Ford F-150 pickup trucks recalled. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada has issued a recall for three models of the Ford F-150 pickup trucks, the agency said in a notice issued Friday.

The recall notice pertains to the 2023, 2024 and 2025 models of the F-150 pickup truck. Transport Canada said 22,663 units were affected in the recall.

This recall is an expansion of a previous Transport Canada recall order (23S65) issued in 2023, which addressed similar issues in other models of the Ford F-150.

The trucks could have issues with the powertrain, the component that generates power in the vehicle. On certain trucks, the bolts on the rear axle hub could break “and cause the axle shaft(s) splines to wear. If this happens, there could be a loss of power to the wheels.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Additionally, if the truck is parked and the parking brake isn’t applied, the truck could roll away.

Story continues below advertisement

This recall only affects “trucks equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty optional package,” the notice added.

The issue with the powertrain could cause safety issues.

“A loss of power to the wheels could increase the risk of a crash. A parked vehicle that rolls away could create the risk of an injury or a crash,” the report said.

Transport Canada also issued separate notices for previously-recalled vehicles where corrective repairs may not have been carried out properly for some customers.

On some 2022 Ford F-150 trucks and 2024 and 2025 Ford Lincoln Nautilus, repairs were not carried out properly during a previous recall, the notices said.

Affected customers will be contacted by Ford and may be asked to bring their truck into a dealership to replace the rear axle shafts.