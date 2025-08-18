Could Kits Pool be heated with Bitcoin mining?

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim took part in the Learning Bitcoin conference over the weekend.

One of the presentations on Sunday questioned whether heat generated from Bitcoin miners could be used to heat the iconic Kitsilano Pool year-round.

In December, Sim put forward a motion to direct staff to look into making Vancouver a Bitcoin-friendly city.

Sim’s motion asked staff to look into how to integrate the cryptocurrency into the city’s financial strategies, including potentially accepting taxes and fees in Bitcoin.

It also directed staff to look into “the potential conversion of a portion of the city’s financial reserves into Bitcoin to preserve purchasing power and guard against the volatility, debasement and inflationary pressures of traditional currencies.”

“Bitcoin has 16 years worth of history, it’s actually the most secure thing out there, the Bitcoin blockchain,” Sim said.

“I’m not talking about exchanges, that’s a completely different situation.”

Sim said last week that Harvard University’s Foundation has invested more than $100 million into Bitcoin.

“The world’s coming around,” he added.