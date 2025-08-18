Menu

Economy

Could Kits Pool be heated with Bitcoin mining?

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BIV: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim advocates for bitcoin'
BIV: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim advocates for bitcoin
RELATED: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is still advocating for bitcoin despite criticism from city councillors, and the Vancovuer luxury real estate market is experiencing a sharp slowdown. BIV's Tyler Orton has your business news.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim took part in the Learning Bitcoin conference over the weekend.

One of the presentations on Sunday questioned whether heat generated from Bitcoin miners could be used to heat the iconic Kitsilano Pool year-round.

In December, Sim put forward a motion to direct staff to look into making Vancouver a Bitcoin-friendly city.

Sim’s motion asked staff to look into how to integrate the cryptocurrency into the city’s financial strategies, including potentially accepting taxes and fees in Bitcoin.

It also directed staff to look into “the potential conversion of a portion of the city’s financial reserves into Bitcoin to preserve purchasing power and guard against the volatility, debasement and inflationary pressures of traditional currencies.”

“Bitcoin has 16 years worth of history, it’s actually the most secure thing out there, the Bitcoin blockchain,” Sim said.

“I’m not talking about exchanges, that’s a completely different situation.”

Sim said last week that Harvard University’s Foundation has invested more than $100 million into Bitcoin.

“The world’s coming around,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Public invited to weigh in on the future of Kits Pool'
Public invited to weigh in on the future of Kits Pool
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

