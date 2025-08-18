Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in Brampton

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Brampton on Monday morning.

Police said they were called to Countryside and Airport roads at 7:14 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

A woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

There is no word on how exactly the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.