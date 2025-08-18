Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Brampton on Monday morning.
Police said they were called to Countryside and Airport roads at 7:14 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
A woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
Trending Now
There is no word on how exactly the collision occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- 8-year-old boy killed by stray bullet while sleeping during Toronto shooting
- Ontario man fined for camping too long on Crown land and leaving behind litter
- Promise of healing became sexual abuse in homes linked to teen facility, girls allege
- Doug Ford hands cabinet ministers mandate letters months after winning snap election
Comments