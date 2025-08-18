Menu

Crime

22-year-old man dead, two others injured after stabbing in Montreal park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 9:07 am
1 min read
A 22-year-old man is dead and two people are injured after a stabbing in a Montreal park on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene in the St-Laurent borough at about 9:15 p.m. after a 911 call.

Three injured people were taken to hospital where the 22-year-old was declared dead.

One 19-year-old man was in critical condition as of Sunday morning, while another 19-year-old was in stable condition.

Officers were meeting witnesses on Sunday, but no arrests have yet been made.

Montreal police say it’s the 26th homicide of the year on their territory.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

