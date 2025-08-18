Ontario man fined for camping too long on Crown land and leaving behind litter

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources has fined a man $2,500 for illegally camping on Crown land throughout the summer and leaving behind garbage.
The ministry says the man from North Bay camped for longer than the permitted 21-day period in Stewart Township, located in northeastern Ontario.
Conservation officers also found garbage littered around the man’s trailer.
The 21-day camping limit is in place on Crown land to give others the opportunity to camp in the same spot.
The ministry says it also minimizes environmental damage.
A ministry news release says the man’s case was heard by a judge in April 2025.
