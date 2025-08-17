Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Crews respond to large fire at Langley apartment building under construction

By Josh Azizi Global News
Posted August 17, 2025 9:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire tears through under construction condo building in Langley'
Fire tears through under construction condo building in Langley
A rude awakening for hundreds of residents of a Langley neighbourhood Sunday morning, as a condominium under construction suddenly caught fire, and quickly engulfed the entire structure. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Firefighters were busy Sunday morning responding to a large blaze in Langley City that destroyed an apartment building under construction.

Langley City Fire Rescue Service Chief Scott Kennedy says crews were called to the fire at the six-storey building at 201A street and Fraser Highway shortly after 4 a.m.

“When crews arrived, they were met with a wall of flame on the back of the building, almost going the full height of the building,” he said

“The building was still a few months from full occupancy. It wasn’t completed. It’s under construction at this point in time. Because of that, that probably aided in the spread of the fire.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The blaze was designated a four-alarm fire. Crew members from fire departments in Langley Township and Surrey were called in to assist with the firefight.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple nearby residential buildings were also evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

A Langley resident named Morgan who lives near the site of the fire told Global News she heard big bang sounds this morning before noticing the blaze.

“When I heard the sirens I was thinking, ‘OK, this is kind of going on for a little bit too long,’” she said.

Trending Now

“When I turned over, I could see the red outside of the window. I immediately went out the front door and there’s just debris all over the ground from the embers coming down.”

Langley RCMP says there are no reported injuries from the fire at this time.

“We are working with the Langley City Fire Rescue on this incident and the investigation into the cause of this fire is ongoing,” said Langley RCMP Sgt. Zynal Sharoom in a news release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage of the fire is asked to contact Langley RCMP.

Sponsored content

AdChoices