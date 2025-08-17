Crews respond to large fire at Langley apartment building under construction

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were busy Sunday morning responding to a large blaze in Langley City that destroyed an apartment building under construction.

Langley City Fire Rescue Service Chief Scott Kennedy says crews were called to the fire at the six-storey building at 201A street and Fraser Highway shortly after 4 a.m.

“When crews arrived, they were met with a wall of flame on the back of the building, almost going the full height of the building,” he said

“The building was still a few months from full occupancy. It wasn’t completed. It’s under construction at this point in time. Because of that, that probably aided in the spread of the fire.”

The blaze was designated a four-alarm fire. Crew members from fire departments in Langley Township and Surrey were called in to assist with the firefight.

Multiple nearby residential buildings were also evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

A Langley resident named Morgan who lives near the site of the fire told Global News she heard big bang sounds this morning before noticing the blaze.

“When I heard the sirens I was thinking, ‘OK, this is kind of going on for a little bit too long,’” she said.

“When I turned over, I could see the red outside of the window. I immediately went out the front door and there’s just debris all over the ground from the embers coming down.”

Langley RCMP says there are no reported injuries from the fire at this time.

“We are working with the Langley City Fire Rescue on this incident and the investigation into the cause of this fire is ongoing,” said Langley RCMP Sgt. Zynal Sharoom in a news release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage of the fire is asked to contact Langley RCMP.