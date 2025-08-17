Boy,13, dead and another teen arrested after shooting in northern Manitoba

See more sharing options

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northern Manitoba, and police say another teen has been arrested in the case.

RCMP say officers from its detachment in Cross Lake responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation late Saturday afternoon.

Mounties say the officers were advised that a 13-year-old had been shot and was transported to the community’s nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and seized a firearm.

Investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

They say they are not looking for any additional suspects.