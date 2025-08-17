SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Recipe: Scallop gnocchi

By Executive Chef Alex Guido Special to Global News
Posted August 17, 2025 11:00 am
2 min read
Scallop gnocchi from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market View image in full screen
Scallop gnocchi from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market
Executive Chef Alex Guido

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market

Scallop Gnocchi: Scallop Gnocchi strikes the perfect balance between summer freshness and satisfying comfort. August is peak season for scallops in many coastal regions, making them exceptionally sweet, tender, and ideal for showcasing on a seasonal menu. Paired with light, pillowy gnocchi and vibrant summer ingredients like fresh herbs, tomatoes, corn, or citrus, the dish feels elegant yet approachable, perfect for warm weather without being too heavy. And it is also perfect for September, the transition between summer and fall.

Recipe:

Scallop Gnocchi

Potato Gnocchi

·         908g cooked potato

·         500g AP Flour

·         2 large eggs

·         1 tsp salt

·         1 teaspoon nutmeg

·         1 table

Method

·         Bake Russet Potatoes in oven until fully cooked and soft.

·         Pass cooked potatoes through potato ricer

·         Mix flour, eggs, nutmeg, and salt into a dough.

Yield: About 10 portions at 6oz each

Marinara Sauce

·         1tbsp olive oil

·         1 large yellow onion, diced

·         1 can (2.84l) whole tomato (blend with hand blender before cooking)

·         1 tbsp dry oregano

·         1 tbsp minced garlic

·         1 tbsp sugar

·         Salt to taste

Method

·         Sweat onions and garlic in olive oil, about 5 mins

·         Add blended cans of tomato, oregano, and sugar

·         Cook on low heat for about 45 minutes.

·         Season with salt to taste

Yield: About 2 liters of sauce

Scallops Method

·         Pat dry 5 scallops with absorbent paper towel

·         Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a non-stick skillet

·         When oil is close to smoking, place scallops in skillet, making sure they are well spaced apart. Lower heat to medium

·         Sear scallops until golden brown, add 2 nobs of butter, flip scallops and lightly baste.

·         Remove scallops and place them on paper towel to absorb any grease.

Cooking Instructions

·         Bring a pot of water to a boil to cook gnocchi for about 3-5 minutes, until thet begin to float up.

·         In a separate pot, heat up Marinera sauce

·         Add gnocchi to hot marinera sauce, and season with salt as desired.

·         Serve in a bowl or plate and place seared scallops on top.

·         Garnish with fried capers and picked basil.

