Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

12 kayakers rescued by RCMP in U.S. waters off Washington state

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '12 kayakers rescued in U.S. waters by RCMP'
12 kayakers rescued in U.S. waters by RCMP
A dozen kayakers are safe after a rescue by the RCMP Shiprider crew off the coast of Washington State. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, paddlers in six kayaks called for help after encountering challenging conditions between off the coast of Bellingham.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A dozen kayakers, including six children, were rescued by the RCMP Shiprider crew, who came to their aid off the coast of Washington state.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, 12 paddlers in six kayaks called for help after encountering challenging conditions between Patos Island and Sucia Island, off the coast of Bellingham.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP patrol guarding the shores of the Peace Arch border responded quickly, locating the group.

Officers worked with Washington State Park authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard Shiprider crew, pulling everyone to safety.

“This incident highlights the great teamwork between the RCMP Shiprider and USCG Shiprider,” RCMP Federal Policing- Pacific Region, Insp. Jim Leonard wrote in a statement.

Trending Now

“While rescue operations are not typically our primary role, our presence on the water allows us to respond when emergencies arise, reflecting our shared commitment to public safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

The kayakers were uninjured but quite shaken by the experience.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices