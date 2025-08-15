12 kayakers rescued by RCMP in U.S. waters off Washington state

A dozen kayakers, including six children, were rescued by the RCMP Shiprider crew, who came to their aid off the coast of Washington state.
Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, 12 paddlers in six kayaks called for help after encountering challenging conditions between Patos Island and Sucia Island, off the coast of Bellingham.
RCMP patrol guarding the shores of the Peace Arch border responded quickly, locating the group.
Officers worked with Washington State Park authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard Shiprider crew, pulling everyone to safety.
“This incident highlights the great teamwork between the RCMP Shiprider and USCG Shiprider,” RCMP Federal Policing- Pacific Region, Insp. Jim Leonard wrote in a statement.
“While rescue operations are not typically our primary role, our presence on the water allows us to respond when emergencies arise, reflecting our shared commitment to public safety.”
The kayakers were uninjured but quite shaken by the experience.
