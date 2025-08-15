Whoop-Up Days security top of mind as preparations continue

Preparations are in full swing ahead of the 2025 edition of Whoop-Up Days, Lethbridge, Alta.’s biggest event of the year.

Everything from the midway to rodeo grounds needs to be set up before the Aug. 19 launch of the event.

“If you’re down in the area over this weekend, you’ll see a lot of action going on,” said Paul Kingsmith, director of event development at Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

He says it’s the best time of year for everyone involved in Whoop-Up Days because the hard work is finally paying off.

“When all the preparations turn into a reality, we’re just so excited as a team to get this going.”

Another exciting factor is the increase in early ticket sales, which Kingsmith says could be a sign of things to come.

“In some of the early indications, we were nearly triple where we were last year, so probably good that people are maybe looking in on it a little earlier than they have in past years, but also just a good indication that the community is really excited for this event,” he said.

However, Kingsmith also understands the value of security when hosting tens of thousands of people at one location.

“It’s one of the things that we start talking about right from the planning of the event, right until (Friday) morning when we were meeting with our security teams and working through pieces. We try to provide a very safe and fun environment, making sure you don’t have to worry about anything happening once you’re here.”

While there will be metal detectors, security staff, bag checks and more, Lethbridge police will also be on site throughout the festival.

“There will be officers doing foot patrols in the area on the grounds and if anybody has any complaints, they can contact one of those officers or reach out to our dispatch centre at 403-328-4444,” said Sgt. Ryan Darroch of the downtown police unit.

He says the biggest concerns in the past have been the smuggling in of drugs, alcohol and weapons, like bear spray or knives.

“We had a number of seizures last year and a number of arrests. They came from people making poor decisions, so we just want people to show up prepared and to limit the number of incidents that we’re going to deal with on the fair grounds.”

As a result of the strict security measures, Darroch says it’s important for people to understand what is — and isn’t — allowed inside.

“I know a lot of really good people who carry their grandfather’s folding knife on their belt, things like that. (Those types of items) need to stay home so it doesn’t get confiscated at the door. Our goal is just to have a happy and safe event.”

Whoop-Up Days officially launches with the parade on Tuesday morning, but there are several pancake breakfasts and other events starting as early as Monday.