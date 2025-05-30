Whoop-Up Days could be bigger than ever, tourism expert says

The 2025 Whoop-Up Days programming has been announced, with headlining acts such as Trooper and Chad Brownlee set to take the stage in Lethbridge, Alta., this August.

Organizers say they’ve made a concerted effort to ensure Canadian and even local talent is at the forefront this year, while also making the show better than ever.

“We try to make it a little bit better and a little bit bigger each year and this year, I think we’ve done that,” said Paul Kingsmith, director of event development at Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

He says the ‘stay local’ movement that was born out of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and statements against Canada has simply helped their cause, as opposed to directly sparking it.

“It’s nice that it worked out that way, that maybe there is more of a local focus this year, but it’s something that we’d been thinking about for quite a while.”

Story continues below advertisement

For Dominika Wojcik, the senior director of communications at Tourism Lethbridge, Whoop-Up Days could be an even bigger boost for other businesses in the city this year.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“With a festival experience like this, (visitors) can come, they can enjoy the day at Whoop-Up Days, they can have some fun on the midway, check out the acts. But then they can also go out to dinner, they can also go shopping and checkout Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden, which is just down the street from (the fair grounds). I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to come and see more than just what’s here and it’s a huge gateway for that,” she said.

In fact, Wojcik says it could be the biggest year ever.

“Maybe Whoop-Up Days is that excuse now to stay home because we know there’s something fun and exciting going on. We have some great acts that were just announced, so, I really think that this year we could see a really high number and maybe double what we saw last year.”

The height of Whoop-Up Days attendance was in 2023 when admission was free. Over 75,000 people walked the midway that year, but it tapered off significantly last year with around 40,000 buying tickets as the event returned to a paid model.

Even so, the economic impact cannot be overstated. Paired with the summer festival is the Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo, which is a financial driver for the entire city, according to its executive producer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re probably anywhere between $11 million and $15 million in a six-day, five-day event. Of course, bringing in the pro rodeo makes it even more so by having all those competitors coming in and staying in our hotels and spending money on fuel and all those types of things. So, it’s huge,” said Kynan Vine.

He says communities often overlook the value of rodeos.

“There’s probably not many other events happening every single year in Lethbridge that have an impact in the tens of millions of dollars.”

This year, Whoop-Up Days runs from Aug. 19-23, with a special first-of-its-kind wrap-up day on the 24th, a Sunday. The ‘Whoop-Up Wrap-Up’ will have a limited amount of programs for the final day.

Returning this year is the ‘Free ’til 3: fueled by Gas King’ initiative from Aug. 19-21, giving free access to the fair before 3:00 p.m. every day.

The midway will once again be operated by West Coast Amusements, with over 30 rides and games, including some never-before-seen attractions.

The Whoop-Up Day parade will kick things off at 9:00 on Aug. 19, snaking its way through Lethbridge.

For more details on the programming, including every artist performing, information can be found at www.agrifoodhub.ca/events/whoop-up.