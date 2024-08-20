Whoop-Up Days officially kicks off in Lethbridge: ‘It’s always an exciting time’

The gates are open and the rides are whirring following the iconic parade on Tuesday to mark the start of Whoop-Up Days.

More than 90 floats snaked their way through Lethbridge, Alta., to the delight of both kids and adults, marking the launch of Whoop-Up Days.

“It’s always an exciting time. I’ve been coming here since I was little and it’s a pleasure to be able to bring my son now,” said Brooklyn Jerg while awaiting the parade.

The man leading the charge is Duane Kesler, this year’s parade marshal.

“You know, it’s outstanding. I’ve been raised in this community all my life and I’ve been a part of the Lethbridge Exhibition over 50 years. It’s one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had,” said Kesler.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The preparations came down to the wire, but everything went off without a hitch.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was a late night last night at the grounds, just making sure everything was set up and ready to go. Both when we left last night and then when we get there today, that’s the payoff and I think that everything is coming together beautifully.”

The result of all the hard work includes a more united community.

“It’s usually just a good time; it brings everybody together. Anybody who’s obviously not off work or whatever is able to come down, bring families together, get to see some friends and enjoy the show.”

While Jerg was able to bring her son to his first Whoop-Up Days parade, some individuals in the parade were also first timers.

One of the first timers is Terry Dennis, an employee of the Green Acres Foundation. His team brought out pedal bikes with senior residents to help them enjoy the parade in a new way.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of the Whoop-Up Days parade. It’s something that our organization has wanted to do for a long time because it’s a support for our community.”

“it’s super exciting for the YMCA to be in the parade. Lots of really great floats, really nice to be able to represent our community and all the amazing people that we serve,” said Arnaud Sparks, a YMCA employee who was put in charge of designing his organization’s float this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade was only the beginning as Whoop-Up Days is now officially underway until Aug. 24.