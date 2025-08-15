Alberta RCMP arrest woman accused of refusing to return stolen horse

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in Alberta have arrested a woman accused of stealing a horse but say investigators still don’t know where the animal is.

Mounties say the 28-year-old from Ponoka County, south of Edmonton, turned herself in after she was charged with theft of cattle over $5,000.

Police allege the woman refused to return Hank the horse to his rightful owner and told officers she was in the process of selling him.

They say even after turning herself in the woman won’t tell police where the horse is.

Police continue to search for the horse and have posted photos of it on social media.

Investigators are telling the public that if someone has the animal, they are committing an offence possessing stolen property over $5000, and are encouraged to contact the RCMP immediately.

Anyone with information on the animal’s whereabouts is also asked to call the RCMP.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app that is available from the app store.

The woman accused of stealing Hank is scheduled to appear in court in October.

With files from Global News.