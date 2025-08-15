Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP arrest woman accused of refusing to return stolen horse

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Hank the horse is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the RCMP. Investigators are still searching for Hank and are telling the public that if someone has the animal, they are committing an offence. View image in full screen
Hank the horse is shown in an undated handout photo from the RCMP. Investigators are still searching for Hank and are telling the public that if someone has the animal, they are committing an offence of possessing stolen property over $5000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP in Alberta have arrested a woman accused of stealing a horse but say investigators still don’t know where the animal is.

Mounties say the 28-year-old from Ponoka County, south of Edmonton, turned herself in after she was charged with theft of cattle over $5,000.

Police allege the woman refused to return Hank the horse to his rightful owner and told officers she was in the process of selling him.

They say even after turning herself in the woman won’t tell police where the horse is.

A photo of Hank the Horse posted by the RCMP on social media.
A photo of Hank the Horse posted by the RCMP on social media. Facebook/RCMPinAlberta

Police continue to search for the horse and have posted photos of it on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are telling the public that if someone has the animal, they are committing an offence possessing stolen property over $5000, and are encouraged to contact the RCMP immediately.

RCMP are still trying to locate Hank the horse and say in a post on social media that he may be in the process of being sold, or was recently sold.
RCMP are still trying to locate Hank and say in a post on social media that the horse may be in the process of being sold, or was recently sold. Facebook/RCMPinAlberta

Anyone with information on the animal’s whereabouts is also asked to call the RCMP.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app that is available from the app store.

The woman accused of stealing Hank is scheduled to appear in court in October.

With files from Global News.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices