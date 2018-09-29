Outpouring of support after Entwistle-area horse disappears

The owner of a six-year-old Clydesdale horse is asking for the public’s help after she believes it was stolen last weekend from her acreage near Entwistle, Alta.

The horse, named Molly, was last seen the evening of Saturday, Sept. 22, in a barn with five other horses. When owner Cindy Thomas went to check on them, Molly was gone.

“It’s been an emotional roller-coaster,” Thomas said. “You know, the first day I was panicked to find her. I was searching everywhere with the drones, with the quads, on foot, on horseback — you know, and then it keeps getting progressively worse, and then you start to almost beat yourself up a little bit because I can’t find her.”

Molly is described as a large draft horse, tall with brown, black and white fur and feathered hooves.

Thomas believes the horse was stolen, possibly for use in the meat industry. She said it’s possible but unlikely the horse escaped on its own.

“She’s a 2,000-pound animal and it’s been so muddy. Somewhere there should’ve been a sign,” Thomas said.

READ MORE: Edmonton Humane Society employee charged after cats forgotten in vehicle

The RCMP confirm a horse was reported stolen from the area on Sept. 22.

A Gofundme page has been set up to raise money for a reward for Molly’s return. Thomas has received messages of support from across North America.

Thomas asks anyone who finds the horse or knows its whereabouts to get in touch.

“Let somebody know that she’s okay,” Thomas said. “Make sure she has food. Make sure she has water. Contact somebody. Somebody will send you money if you need it, or even just put her in a field — a safe spot. Somebody will find her, somebody will see her.”