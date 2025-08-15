Rain helps crews fight huge wildfire near Port Alberni but relief will be temporary

Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire officials say they are seeing less aggressive fire behaviour on Friday on the Mount Underwood fire on Vancouver Island.

However, crews are not able to get an accurate update on the fire size due to the weather conditions.

The rain hitting the region has helped crews work on fire suppression on the northern side, which was previously inaccessible, while the priority remains the northwest side of the fire, as that is closest to Port Alberni.

The out-of-control wildfire burning south of Port Alberni is still mapped at 3,406 hectares in size as of Friday afternoon.

It was discovered on Monday and led to two evacuation orders and three evacuation alerts.

The community of Bamfield remains without power due to the fire and Bamfield Road remains closed between Bamfield and Port Alberni.

Visibility for BC Wildfire Crews is an issue on Friday due to the fog and the weather, which will limit the ability to fight the fire from the air.

The rain is good news for crews, though, according to wildfire officials, as it comes with cooler weather to help crews fight the smouldering ground fire activity.

It would take an extended period of rain to make a notable difference, however, and temperatures are forecast to climb again next week.

Residents and visitors are reminded to stay out of evacuation order zones and obey all roadblocks and traffic control personnel.

In addition, the City of Port Alberni has opened a clean air relief centre at the Alberni Valley Multiplex at 3737 Roger St.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone needing relief from the smoke and heat.