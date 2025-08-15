Court to hear from family, community of victim of Winnipeg serial killer

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of a First Nations woman who died at the hands of a Winnipeg serial killer are set to give victim impact statements at a special court hearing today.

Manitoba Court of King’s Bench agreed to the hearing for the family and community of Ashlee Shingoose, a year after Jeremy Skibicki was convicted of killing her.

Shingoose was one of four First Nations women killed by Skibicki in 2022.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, but Shingoose had yet to be identified at the time of his trial.

Police announced earlier this year that new information after the trial led them to identify the unknown victim as Shingoose.

Premier Wab Kinew announced this week that a preliminary search is underway at a Winnipeg landfill where police believe the woman’s remains were taken.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew said the search of the city-run Brady Road site started with a small team excavating an area of the site. It’s also conducting ground-penetrating radar tests to narrow down a search area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police first became aware of Skibicki’s crimes after the remains of Rebecca Contois were discovered in a garbage bin in May 2022. More of her remains were found at the Brady Road landfill.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were discovered this year at the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

Skibicki’s trial heard he targeted the women at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

He admitted to the slayings but argued he was not criminally responsible due to a mental illness.

At the time of the trial, Shingoose was referred to in court as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, a name given to her by Indigenous grassroots community members.

The court has said Friday’s hearing is unique but necessary in order to give the woman’s family the same opportunity as relatives of the other victims.