N.S. wildfires: Blaze in Annapolis Valley that forced evacuations continues to grow

On Friday, firefighters in Nova Scotia continued to battle a fire in the Annapolis Valley that has forced 42 homes to be evacuated.

The fire, which is in the Long Lake area, is one of 11 across the province, including several in the area.

It was started by a lightning strike on Wednesday night and has grown to 406 hectares, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The fire in the Annapolis Valley grew rapidly because the flames reached the tops of the trees, a phenomenon known as crowning.

“The whole tree is burning as the flame front is advancing,” said Scott Tingley, the Natural Resources Department’s manager of forest protection. “It poses additional challenges in terms of fire suppression.”

The DNR says two other fires in the area — Hoyt Lake, which is around one hectare, and Durland Lake Brook, which is estimated to be half a hectare — are now being held.

The Department of Public Works issued an evacuation order for Hoyt Lake on Thursday morning.

A fire in the Halifax area continues to burn, however, the businesses that were forced to close did reopen on Thursday morning.

The DNR says the Susies Lake wildfire is being held as crews will continue to work on getting it under control on Friday. It is about 15 hectares in size.

Open fires are banned across Nova Scotia and violations come with a $25,000 fine. The province has also banned hiking, fishing and using vehicles in the woods, as well as any camping outside of designated campsites. Anyone caught breaking the rules will face the same $25,000 punishment.

Twelve people have been fined since last week, Premier Tim Houston told reporters.

“It’s certainly my hope that every single one of those is fully prosecuted and collected. It’s just too serious of a situation right now,” Houston said.

— with files from The Canadian Press