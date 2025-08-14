Menu

Economy

Saskatchewan farmers prepare for the worst as canola seed tariffs take effect

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 5:46 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan farmers prepare for the worst as canola seed tariffs take effect
WATCH: In the video above, Global's Nicole Healey has reaction from producers as they witness the major loss in prices overnight.
China’s canola seed tariffs are now in effect and Saskatchewan farmers are preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best.

According to the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, canola is down nearly $1.50 per bushel, meaning producers could lose around $100 an acre.

