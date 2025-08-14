Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

China’s new tariff on Canadian canola takes effect as farmers urge action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 6:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Producers facing Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola'
Producers facing Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola
RELATED: Producers facing Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Chinese tariff of nearly 76 per cent on Canadian canola seed is set to come into force today.

The duty, announced Tuesday, has already caused the price of one of Canada’s most valuable crops to fall, wiping out millions of dollars in its value.

It comes a year after China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola.

Click to play video: 'Alberta producers call new Chinese tariff on canola seed “devastating”'
Alberta producers call new Chinese tariff on canola seed “devastating”
Trending Now

The investigation was in response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, and the two countries have since hit each other with various levies.

Story continues below advertisement

Canola farmers and Ottawa have rejected claims of dumping, arguing exporters have followed rules-based trade.

Farmers and Prairie premiers have called on the federal government to resolve the issue by speaking constructively with Chinese officials.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices