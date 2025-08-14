Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge reduces suspension for two Montreal officers sanctioned for lying to watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: August 13'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: August 13
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: August 13
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec court judge has overturned the majority of the sanctions against two Montreal police officers who were suspended for lying about their interactions with an inmate who died in custody in 2017.

Judge Alexandre Henri ruled that police watchdog investigators had not informed the officers of their right to remain silent.

Quebec’s police ethics board had suspended the officers for 22 days, but Henri said the board wrongly refused to exclude material provided to watchdog investigators.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The judge invalidated all but two days of that sanction.

In 2023, the police ethics board found that officers Mathieu Paré and Dominic Gagné reported on an intake form that a 23-year-old man who had been arrested had no known medical conditions — when they had been told otherwise.

Trending Now

The board found the two officers then made false statements to investigators from the province’s police watchdog after David Tshiteya Kalubi died in custody the day after he was detained.

Story continues below advertisement

A coroner later concluded Tshiteya Kalubi’s death was not related to the medical condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices