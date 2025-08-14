Quebec language watchdog backtracks on pub sign it deemed too English

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s language watchdog has backed down after trying to get a well-known Montreal pub to change its sign.

The language office had instructed Pub Burgundy Lion to add French language to its sign because “burgundy” is an English word.

But co-owner Toby Lyle argued publicly that the name is a nod to a Montreal neighbourhood commonly called by its English name — Little Burgundy.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The watchdog now says that further analysis shows the pub’s signage does conform with Quebec’s language rules.

It says the situation is “regrettable” and it is sensitive to the public reaction the story has provoked.

The incident is the second highly publicized reversal at the language office in recent months, after the watchdog decided this spring to allow the word “go” to encourage sports teams.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.