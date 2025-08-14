Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec language watchdog backtracks on pub sign it deemed too English

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s language police tell Burgundy Lion pub its sign is breaking the law'
Quebec’s language police tell Burgundy Lion pub its sign is breaking the law
Related: A Montreal restaurant owner is angry about orders from the province's language enforcement body. L’OQLF is asking him to change the sign to his restaurant to make it more French. But as Phil Carpenter reports, he disagrees with the order and thinks officials are being overzealous.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s language watchdog has backed down after trying to get a well-known Montreal pub to change its sign.

The language office had instructed Pub Burgundy Lion to add French language to its sign because “burgundy” is an English word.

But co-owner Toby Lyle argued publicly that the name is a nod to a Montreal neighbourhood commonly called by its English name — Little Burgundy.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The watchdog now says that further analysis shows the pub’s signage does conform with Quebec’s language rules.

It says the situation is “regrettable” and it is sensitive to the public reaction the story has provoked.

Trending Now

The incident is the second highly publicized reversal at the language office in recent months, after the watchdog decided this spring to allow the word “go” to encourage sports teams.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices