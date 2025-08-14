Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s language police tell Burgundy Lion pub its sign is breaking the law

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 11:39 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s language police tell Burgundy Lion pub its sign is breaking the law'
Quebec’s language police tell Burgundy Lion pub its sign is breaking the law
A Montreal restaurant owner is angry about orders from the province's language enforcement body. L’OQLF is asking him to change the sign to his restaurant to make it more French. But as Phil Carpenter reports, he disagrees with the order and thinks officials are being overzealous.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There’s a language storm brewing over the name Burgundy Lion, an English pub in the Montreal neighbourhood for which it is named.

It started with a surprising heads-up that co-owner Toby Lyle said he recently got from the Office Quebecois de la langue francais (OQLF).

“That my sign is no good — it’s not French enough,” he said.

In an email obtained by Global News, a language enforcement official wrote in French that “the word ‘Burgundy’ is not attested in French, even though it refers to the Little Burgundy neighborhood. Corrections are required.”

Those corrections include adding elements in French such as descriptions, the letter explained.

In Quebec, the law states that business signs must be in French, and that if there’s another language, French must be clearly predominant.

Story continues below advertisement

In Lyle’s opinion, his sign conforms with the law.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Burgundy is a neighbourhood, ‘pub’ is a French word and ‘lion’ is both French and English,” he told Global News.

He argues that the area for which it is named is of national significance.

“It’s know by the residents of the neighbourhood as ‘Little Burgundy’ and not ‘Petit Bourgogne’,” he pointed out.

“It’s the historical neighbourhood of Oliver Jones, Oscar Peterson. The (Montreal International) Jazz Fest doesn’t exist without this neighbourhood.”

Lyle is refusing to change the sign that’s been in place for nearly two decades.

It’s not the first time that the English pub has run afoul of the language police. Eight years ago the eatery got into trouble for a 7.5-cm English-only Trip Advisor recommendation sign in the window.

Trending Now

But there were no objections from the OQLF about the sign at the time.

Human rights lawyer Julius Grey told Global he thinks the order to remove the sign is ridiculous.

“What I’m suggesting to you is that it isn’t against the law,” he stressed. “It’s only against the law if it’s interpreted in the narrow way in which the office is interpreting it.”

Story continues below advertisement

He believes the law should take into account the different origins of place names in Montreal, and that a reasonable interpretation of the law would find no fault with the name Burgundy.

Grey argues that the OQLF has been overzealous recently.

“Their position is that everything must appear to be in French. I don’t think that’s the purpose of the law.”

He says the legislation does recognize the role of other languages and cultures in the province.

In a statement to Global News, the OQLF wrote that they are still analyzing the file and that no final decision has been made about the Burgundy Lion sign.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices