Politics

Poilievre says EV sales mandate will add ‘Carney tax’ to gas vehicles

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
Carmakers tell Carney to ditch Canada’s target for EV sales
Carmakers tell Carney to ditch Canada's target for EV sales – Jul 2, 2025
Pierre Poilievre is planning to swap his fight against the carbon tax this fall for a new battle against what he’s calling the “Carney tax” on gas-powered vehicles.

The Conservative leader says his party will launch a national campaign to call on the Liberals to scrap their electric vehicle mandate.

The policy requires 20 per cent of all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada next year must be zero-emission vehicles, rising to 100 per cent by 2035.

Manufacturers that do not meet the target can be hit with a $20,000 penalty, which Poilievre is calling a tax.

The vehicle manufacturing industry says that with U.S. tariffs and the end of government sales incentive programs, it will be impossible to hit the 20 per cent benchmark next year.

Poilievre says the mandates are ideological and the Tories plan to push for their termination through public events and motions in the House of Commons.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

