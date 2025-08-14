2 arrested, charged in Aug. 5 Winnipeg homicide: police

Two men are in custody in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old on Boyd Avenue earlier this month, Winnipeg police say.
On Tuesday, the Manitoba integrated violent offender apprehension unit arrested Darian Allen Gaige Sam, 27, and 64-year-old David Allen Kirton.
Police allege an altercation on Aug. 5 between Sam and the victim, Breydon Henry Cadieux-Kwiatkowski, led to fatal injuries. Kirton is accused of helping Sam flee the scene.
Sam has now been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failing to comply with a release order, while Kirton faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.
