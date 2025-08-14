Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested, charged in Aug. 5 Winnipeg homicide: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 12:25 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men are in custody in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old on Boyd Avenue earlier this month, Winnipeg police say.

On Tuesday, the Manitoba integrated violent offender apprehension unit arrested Darian Allen Gaige Sam, 27, and 64-year-old David Allen Kirton.

Police allege an altercation on Aug. 5 between Sam and the victim, Breydon Henry Cadieux-Kwiatkowski, led to fatal injuries. Kirton is accused of helping Sam flee the scene.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sam has now been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failing to comply with a release order, while Kirton faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP identify murder suspect, continue to investigate fatal Keeseekoowenin shooting'
Manitoba RCMP identify murder suspect, continue to investigate fatal Keeseekoowenin shooting
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices