Calgary homeowners who don’t control dangerous foxtail weed could face $500 fine

Many Calgary residents are likely unaware of a city bylaw regarding a potentially dangerous weed that could be growing on their property.

The weed is called “foxtail,” and while it is part of a healthy ecosystem, the weed can cause serious health problems for dogs if ingested and can even be deadly.

According to the City of Calgary website, foxtail barley is a native plant that thrives in places like construction sites and roadsides.

Queensland resident Angela Hendry takes great pride in her flower garden — and gets a lot of compliments from neighbours, she says. But when city bylaw officers knocked on her door last week, they weren’t so complimentary.

“They hand me a citation,” said Hendry, and (they) said, “We’ve had a complaint over foxtail …”

Hendry said she was shocked to learn the weed was growing in her back alley.

View image in full screen Queensland resident Angela Hendry shows the warning she was given by Calgary bylaw officers for foxtail that was growing in the alley behind her house. Global News

A City of Calgary bylaw says homeowners are responsible for removing foxtail from their property — even if it’s in the alley.

The bylaw says any foxtail plants over eight centimetres tall must be removed “before it poses a hazard to local pets.” Failure to do so could result in a $500 fine.

Julie Schell, a veterinarian with Bow Bottom Veterinary Hospital, said the city’s war on the weed is for good reason.

“Some branches can have like 50 or more seeds. We see them burrow right underneath the skin (of dogs) and it can migrate or it can stay there and cause infection,” said Schell.

View image in full screen Julie Schell, a veterinarian with Bow Bottom Veterinary Hospital, said foxtail branches can become lodged in a dog’s eyes, nose or mouth, which is what happened to this dog after it had an unfortunate encounter with the dangerous and potentially deadly weed. Courtesy: Bow Bottom Veterinary Hospital

According to the city, they can become stuck in fur, paws, the mouth, eyes and the nose, creating a painful and potentially dangerous issue for pets.

If not treated quickly, said Schell, they can get buried deep into a dog’s skin and can even be fatal.

Schell said she treated about five cases last year and another one already this year.

Hendry has now removed the nasty plants from her alley and said she’ll be keeping an eye out from now on, hoping they don’t return.

“I see a lot of weeds, not just this one. I didn’t know that this one was that — that they could fine you for it. But now I know.”

More information on the dangers of foxtail and how to keep them off your property is available on the City of Calgary website.

