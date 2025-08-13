Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Calgary homeowners who don’t control dangerous foxtail weed could face $500 fine

By Ken MacGillivray & Craig Momney Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 5:11 pm
2 min read
A Calgary woman found out the hard way recently that failure to remove any foxtail growing on your property could result in bylaw giving you a hefty fine. View image in full screen
A Calgary woman found out the hard way recently that failure to remove foxtail from her property could result in a visit from city bylaw officers and a hefty fine. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Many Calgary residents are likely unaware of a city bylaw regarding a potentially dangerous weed that could be growing on their property.

The weed is called “foxtail,” and while it is part of a healthy ecosystem, the weed can cause serious health problems for dogs if ingested and can even be deadly.

According to the City of Calgary website, foxtail barley is a native plant that thrives in places like construction sites and roadsides.

Click to play video: 'Dry conditions make foxtail grass a nightmare for Lethbridge dog owners'
Dry conditions make foxtail grass a nightmare for Lethbridge dog owners

Queensland resident Angela Hendry takes great pride in her flower garden — and gets a lot of compliments from neighbours, she says. But when city bylaw officers knocked on her door last week, they weren’t so complimentary.

Story continues below advertisement

“They hand me a citation,” said Hendry, and (they) said, “We’ve had a complaint over foxtail …”

Hendry said she was shocked to learn the weed was growing in her back alley.

Queensland resident Angela Hendry shows off the warning she was given by Calgary bylaw for foxtail that was growing in the alley behind her house. View image in full screen
Queensland resident Angela Hendry shows the warning she was given by Calgary bylaw officers for foxtail that was growing in the alley behind her house. Global News

A City of Calgary bylaw says homeowners are responsible for removing foxtail from their property — even if it’s in the alley.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The bylaw says any foxtail plants over eight centimetres tall must be removed “before it poses a hazard to local pets.” Failure to do so could result in a $500 fine.

Julie Schell, a veterinarian with Bow Bottom Veterinary Hospital, said the city’s war on the weed is for good reason.

“Some branches can have like 50 or more seeds. We see them burrow right underneath the skin (of dogs) and it can migrate or it can stay there and cause infection,” said Schell.

Story continues below advertisement
Doctor Julie Schell, a veterinarian with Bow Bottom Veterinary Hospital, said the foxtail branches can become lodged in a dogs eyes, nose or mouth like it did when this dog had an unfortunate encounter with the dangerous and potentially deadly weed. View image in full screen
Julie Schell, a veterinarian with Bow Bottom Veterinary Hospital, said foxtail branches can become lodged in a dog’s eyes, nose or mouth, which is what happened to this dog after it had an unfortunate encounter with the dangerous and potentially deadly weed. Courtesy: Bow Bottom Veterinary Hospital
Trending Now

According to the city, they can become stuck in fur, paws, the mouth, eyes and the nose, creating a painful and potentially dangerous issue for pets.

If not treated quickly, said Schell, they can get buried deep into a dog’s skin and can even be fatal.

Schell said she treated about five cases last year and another one already this year.

Hendry has now removed the nasty plants from her alley and said she’ll be keeping an eye out from now on, hoping they don’t return.

“I see a lot of weeds, not just this one. I didn’t know that this one was that — that they could fine you for it. But now I know.”

More information on the dangers of foxtail and how to keep them off your property is available on the City of Calgary website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘They’re like fish hooks’: dangerous foxtail plant hospitalizing dogs'
‘They’re like fish hooks’: dangerous foxtail plant hospitalizing dogs
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices