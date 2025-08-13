Man accused of Silver Heights break-in was unlawfully at large, Winnipeg cops say

See more sharing options

A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a Silver Heights break-in early Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Portage Avenue after a suspect allegedly broke a window and entered a suite around 3:40 a.m. The resident was able to safely escape and call police, who spotted a man fleeing the scene on a bike.

While police gave chase, the man abandoned the bike and tried to hide in a vacant lot, where he was taken into custody.

Police said they seized a backpack that contained break-in tools, and they learned that the man was unlawfully at large and the subject of an arrest warrant.

Police said they seized a backpack that contained break-in tools, and they learned that the man was unlawfully at large and the subject of an arrest warrant.

The 37-year-old was charged with breaking and entering with intent, as well as possessing break-in tools, and was detained.