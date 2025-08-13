Menu

Canada

Man shot dead by Ontario police near Turkey Point marina, watchdog investigating

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 12:33 pm
The back of a watercraft with the OPP emblem on it. View image in full screen
FILE - OPP Marine Unit. Central Region OPP/Twitter
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed by police on Tuesday afternoon in Turkey Point.

Norfolk County OPP say the marine unit tried to stop a boater who entered a marina and fled on foot and that the individual was found by the emergency response team and canine unit.

“During the interaction, police discharged their firearm. The individual was pronounced deceased,” police said, adding that no further comment would be provided as the SIU is now investigating.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
The province’s police watchdog, meanwhile, said OPP on the water near the marina “spotted a personal watercraft that got their attention” at 1 p.m. Tuesday and that after police tried to stop the operator, the man headed to the marina, exited the watercraft and ran into some nearby bushes.

A perimeter was set up and an “interaction” between police and the man saw one officer discharge an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield and another discharge his firearm. The SIU says the 22-year-old man was hit by both and was pronounced dead at the scene.

