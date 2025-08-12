Menu

Environment

Saskatchewan Environmental Society launches legal battle over province’s coal extension plan

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 8:08 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan coal extension court challenge
WATCH: The Saskatchewan government is extending the life of its coal-fired power plants, but climate experts warn this move could have serious environmental impacts. These groups are now taking legal action to block the plan.
The Saskatchewan government is extending the life of its coal-fired power plants, but climate experts warn this move could have serious environmental impacts. These groups are now taking legal action to block the plan.

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society and its allies have launched a legal challenge that seeks a judicial review of this decision, along with an interim stay to prevent further action until the court weighs in.

“We’re just insisting the government not spend hundreds of millions of dollars refurbishing coal-fired power plants when they know it’s against federal law.”

While federal regulations mandate coal plants shut down by 2030, Premier Scott Moe says the extension is temporary, part of a transition to nuclear power.

Watch the video above for the full story.

