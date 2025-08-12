Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford heading to Ottawa to meet with Carney, urge lower taxes

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2025 3:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney meets with cabinet, premiers on response to Trump’s increased tariffs'
Carney meets with cabinet, premiers on response to Trump’s increased tariffs
RELATED: Carney meets with cabinet, premiers on response to Trump's increased tariffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet Monday with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who says he plans to urge the prime minister to lower taxes in order to stimulate the economy.

Ford says he’ll travel to Ottawa for what he calls a “heart-to-heart” meeting with Carney, who he says is doing a good job.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The premier says Carney already knows where he stands, as this is not the first time he has called for measures to lower both personal and corporate taxes.

Ford says in the face of American tariffs, the country needs to do what it can to create an environment that will attract businesses and encourage growth.

Trending Now

He is also suggesting that he wants to work with Carney to lower taxes on home purchases for a period of two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking at an unrelated announcement today in Windsor, Ont., Ford also urged the Bank of Canada to lower interest rates.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices