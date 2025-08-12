Ford heading to Ottawa to meet with Carney, urge lower taxes

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet Monday with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who says he plans to urge the prime minister to lower taxes in order to stimulate the economy.
Ford says he’ll travel to Ottawa for what he calls a “heart-to-heart” meeting with Carney, who he says is doing a good job.
The premier says Carney already knows where he stands, as this is not the first time he has called for measures to lower both personal and corporate taxes.
Ford says in the face of American tariffs, the country needs to do what it can to create an environment that will attract businesses and encourage growth.
He is also suggesting that he wants to work with Carney to lower taxes on home purchases for a period of two years.
Speaking at an unrelated announcement today in Windsor, Ont., Ford also urged the Bank of Canada to lower interest rates.
