Man found dead from gunshot wound in Abbotsford apartment

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday afternoon after a man was found dead inside an apartment complex.

Police said they were called to the building in the 30400 block of Cardinal Avenue around 4 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They said a man was found dead inside a unit and another man was arrested at the scene.

He remains in police custody.

“At this time, our main goal is to unravel the circumstances,” Sgt. Paul Walker with Abbotsford police said.

“(It) does not look like a gang-related incident.”

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.