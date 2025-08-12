Menu

Crime

Man found dead from gunshot wound in Abbotsford apartment

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 1:25 pm
1 min read
The Abbotsford Police Department says it was called to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Abbotsford Police Department says it was called to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday afternoon after a man was found dead inside an apartment complex.

Police said they were called to the building in the 30400 block of Cardinal Avenue around 4 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

They said a man was found dead inside a unit and another man was arrested at the scene.

He remains in police custody.

“At this time, our main goal is to unravel the circumstances,” Sgt. Paul Walker with Abbotsford police said.

“(It) does not look like a gang-related incident.”

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

