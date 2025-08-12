Brandon man competes in gruelling amateur version of Tour de France

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon, Man., cyclist has completed one of his sport’s greatest challenges, despite being — in his own words — just a “middle-aged schmuck.”

Grant Hamilton took part in 2025’s Tour 21 — a race affiliated with the renowned Tour de France, in which amateur cyclists take on all 21 of the tour’s stages as part of a fundraiser for leukemia research.

As of Tuesday, that fundraising total had reached 805,147 British pounds — close to C$1.5 million — with Hamilton himself raising 32,299 pounds ($60,043).

“I was watching the Tour de France last summer, and the announcers featured the Tour 21, which is a group of amateur cyclists trying their best to tackle the same gruelling course the pros do,” he told Global Winnipeg.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’m a middle-aged schmuck’… I put in an online application, and a few rounds of interviews later, they offered me a spot on (the tour).”

The race, Hamilton said, covers the same terrain the world-class pros take on for the Tour de France, but the amateurs of Tour 21 accomplish it over a longer period of time.

“It’s the same course as the professionals. We do it one week ahead of the race. We have motorcycles closing the road for us so it’s as close as possible to a professional athlete experience — the only thing different is how long it takes us, really,” he said.

“I’m out there two to three times as long as the (pro) race is, just trying to gut out a finish — but we did it, and it’s all for a great cause, trying to raise money for leukemia research.”

View image in full screen Manitoba cyclist Grant Hamilton. Submitted / Grant Hamilton

Making his accomplishment that much more impressive, Hamilton, the only Canadian rider on Tour 21, was rebounding from an accident three years ago that upended his cycling goals.

Hamilton was hit by an oncoming car while riding his bike, leading to the loss of a finger. The incident led to an increased focus on safety for cyclists in the Westman area, and his creation of Bike Brandon — a cycling advocacy group aiming to make the roads safer for those on two wheels.