Dramatic crash in Cloverdale as pickup truck wraps around tree

Traffic was blocked for hours on Monday after a dramatic crash on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale.

Surrey police said the driver of a Ford pickup lost control and slammed into a tree near the Cloverdale Athletic Park. A passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but impairment has not been ruled out, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crash.