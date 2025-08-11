SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Ontario water bombers dispatched to help fight wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Environment Canada maintains heat, humidity warnings nationwide'
Environment Canada maintains heat, humidity warnings nationwide
WATCH: nvironment Canada maintains heat, humidity warnings nationwide.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan says two water bombers from Ontario are expected to help with his province’s battle against a string of stubborn wildfires.

As of Monday, there were four wildfires burning out of control in the province – two in eastern Newfoundland and two in Labrador.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire that started a week ago near Kingston, N.L., on the northwestern shore of Conception Bay, is by far the largest, having grown to 52 square kilometres.

During that time bout 3,000 people have been told to leave their homes, most of them from the area known as Conception Bay North in eastern Newfoundland.

Trending Now

Provincial officials said Monday that thick smoke produced by the Kingston fire has prevented them from being able to count the number of destroyed properties.

Meanwhile, the premier says the Canadian Armed Forces is doubling the number of firefighters on the ground from 40 to 80.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices