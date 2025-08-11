Ontario water bombers dispatched to help fight wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador

See more sharing options

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan says two water bombers from Ontario are expected to help with his province’s battle against a string of stubborn wildfires.

As of Monday, there were four wildfires burning out of control in the province – two in eastern Newfoundland and two in Labrador.

The fire that started a week ago near Kingston, N.L., on the northwestern shore of Conception Bay, is by far the largest, having grown to 52 square kilometres.

During that time bout 3,000 people have been told to leave their homes, most of them from the area known as Conception Bay North in eastern Newfoundland.

Provincial officials said Monday that thick smoke produced by the Kingston fire has prevented them from being able to count the number of destroyed properties.

Meanwhile, the premier says the Canadian Armed Forces is doubling the number of firefighters on the ground from 40 to 80.