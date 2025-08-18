August 23 – PEP Society

If your loved one is struggling with addiction and you don’t know where to turn, PEP Society is here for you!
Don’t miss Talk To The Experts this Saturday when Daryl Hooke is joined by the team at PEP Society to offer their expertise in providing knowledge, connection and hope to a family members who are concerned about their loved one’s substance abuse.
Because recovery is a family journey.
Learn more at PEPsociety.ca then tune into 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.
