Motorcycle driver found dead northeast of Tweed after crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash northeast of Tweed.
OPP say they were contacted shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday about a deceased male and his motorcycle in the ditch along Flinton Road.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and that OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Forensic Identification Services are assisting.
The identity of the deceased is not being confirmed at this time.
They say Flinton Road is closed between Robinson Road North and Elzevir Road.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
