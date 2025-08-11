Menu

Canada

Motorcycle driver found dead northeast of Tweed after crash: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2025 6:38 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash northeast of Tweed.

OPP say they were contacted shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday about a deceased male and his motorcycle in the ditch along Flinton Road.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and that OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Forensic Identification Services are assisting.

The identity of the deceased is not being confirmed at this time.

They say Flinton Road is closed between Robinson Road North and Elzevir Road.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

