Cody Fajardo makes another return as the Elks visit the Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

Two weeks ago, Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo made his return to Regina and played the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the first time since leaving the organization at the end of the 2022 season.

Fajardo signed with the Montreal Alouettes and played two seasons, which included a Grey Cup championship in 2023.

Last off-season, the Alouettes chose to stay with the younger option and with Davis Alexander as their starting quarterback going forward, Cody Fajardo was quickly traded to the Elks.

On Friday night, Fajardo and the Elks (1-6) return to Montreal to face the Alouettes (5-3) at Molson Stadium.

Fajardo stated earlier in the week that going back to Montreal provided him with an extra spark.

Now that he’s in Montreal, the anticipation is very much starting to build.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be exciting. I left so abruptly, the way things happened in the off-season,” Fajardo said. “I don’t think there was much closure for fans and the fans have been incredible and super-respectful of me.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I’m very faithful to the people who supported me for the two years that I was out here. We had a lot of success in a short time.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm very faithful to the people who supported me for the two years that I was out here. We had a lot of success in a short time."

The focus for Fajardo on Friday is helping the Elks win and start the climb back into the playoff picture.

With Fajardo at the helm, the offence has averaged over 300 yard passing with Fajardo throwing for three touchdown passes and one interception. The Elks have lost their last two games by a combined seven points.

The man Fajardo was traded for back in September was last year’s starting quarterback for the Elks: McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Bethel-Thompson is filling in for injured starter Davis Alexander and is 1-3, averaging 200 yards passing per game. He is a career record of 1-2 against Edmonton.

There are no lineup changes for the Elks.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Cody Fajardo

Story continues below advertisement

Running back: Justin Rankin (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Mark Korte, David Beard, Gregor MacKellar, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Steven Dunbar, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Kaion Julien-Grant, Binjimen Victor

Defence

Defensive line: Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith

Linebackers: Joel Dublanko, Nyles Morgan, Kenneth Logan Jr.

Defensive backs: J.J. Ross, Kordell Jackson, Chelan Garnes, Kobe Williams, Tyrell Ford

You can hear Friday’s game between the Elks and Alouettes on 880 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 4 p.m.

The opening kickoff from Molson Stadium in Montreal will be at 5:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action.

Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.