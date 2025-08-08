Jasper officials push for new tourism-boosting passenger rail line to Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Jasper council will be advocating to the province to speed up plans for a railway connection between the townsite and Edmonton.

In April 2024, the provincial government announced it is developing a passenger rail master plan.

The goal is to explore regional transit lines, and it includes the suggestion of a rail line from Edmonton to Jasper National Park.

Bill Given, chief administrative officer for the municipality of Jasper, says at a meeting with railway plan developers in June, he was told the idea was no longer in the province’s 30-year network plan and had been moved to a 60-year timeline for exploration.

“Passenger rail service offers an easy and dependable way for them (visitors) to come and experience the national parks,” Given told Global News.

“Jasper is an important anchor point for a lot of international tourists, and anything we can do to make it easier to get to and from Jasper will aid that visitor economy.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Jasper is an important anchor point for a lot of international tourists, and anything we can do to make it easier to get to and from Jasper will aid that visitor economy."

Story continues below advertisement

After a devastating wildfire ripped through the national park and destroyed 30 per cent of the townsite, the area is looking for new ideas to help boost its economy and attract tourists.

2:26 Jasper tourism rebounds 1 year after wildfire

Given says having frequent and reliable service will improve economic recovery and reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to Parks Canada, about two million people cross the gates to visit Jasper National Park annually.

The town council voted unanimously on Tuesday to advocate to the province to expedite its railway connection plans.

“What council is asking for is that consideration for a route to Jasper be further developed earlier in the plan rather than later,” Given said.

Currently, Via Rail is the only way to get to Jasper by train. Those trains operate twice a week, with each trip lasting about six and a half hours on CN tracks, where freight trains have first priority.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer the frequency or volume that I think would serve the market need,” Given explained.

The Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce says conversations about a rail connection need to happen now to achieve the provincial government’s goals and rebuild the national park.

“The provincial government has said they hope to grow tourism over the coming decades. For that to happen, I think we need serious forward thinking,” said executive director Paul Butler.

“The fact that we are forced to rebuild means it is time to do this in the best way, the most sustainable and environmentally responsible way, so it is absolutely the time to be activating these conversations now.”

2:25 Banff calls for car-free visits amid long weekend crush

The provincial government shifted the project’s timeline due to some concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

The province had consulted with CN Rail, which says there is already high train volume on existing lines.

“We run a scheduled operating model, which means that each train — whether hauling freight or passengers — runs on a certain schedule and we endeavour to run them all on time. Any concerns raised with respect to adding additional capacity in this corridor would have been in terms of managing the existing traffic and capacity demands,” CN Rail spokesperson Ashley Michnowski said.

“When it comes to new passenger rail proposals, CN is supportive of passenger rail on independent, dedicated rail lines.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When it comes to new passenger rail proposals, CN is supportive of passenger rail on independent, dedicated rail lines."

The Transportation and Economics Corridors’ office told Global News the passenger railway master plan hasn’t been finalized.

“Through our master rail plan, we’re exploring every opportunity to better connect communities, expand tourism, and move goods more efficiently,” Minister Devin Dreeschen said in a statement.

“Jasper holds a unique place in Alberta’s landscape, both as a beloved destination and a potential gateway to stronger economic corridors. While no final decisions have been made, we look forward to working with local leaders and stakeholders to explore Jasper’s role, along with many other communities, as part of a broader, forward-looking vision for rail in Alberta.”

The final plan will be released later this summer.