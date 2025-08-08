Third 16-year-old charged with murder in Toronto stabbing of 14-year-old

See more sharing options

A third 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed last month in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police say paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing shortly after 10 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue.

Police say an injured victim was found near a fast-food restaurant and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

They say a 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder after he turned himself in on July 5.

Police say another 16-year-old boy faces the same charge after he identified himself to police on July 11.

They say a third 16-year-old boy turned himself in for arrest on Friday.