Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third 16-year-old charged with murder in Toronto stabbing of 14-year-old

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 10:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen killed in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Beach in Toronto'
Teen killed in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Beach in Toronto
WATCH: Teen killed in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Beach in Toronto – Jul 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A third 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed last month in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police say paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing shortly after 10 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say an injured victim was found near a fast-food restaurant and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

They say a 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder after he turned himself in on July 5.

Trending Now

Police say another 16-year-old boy faces the same charge after he identified himself to police on July 11.

They say a third 16-year-old boy turned himself in for arrest on Friday.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices