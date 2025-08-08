Jess Moskaluke launches Burgers to Beat MS campaign in Saskatoon

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan-born country star Jess Moskaluke helped kick off the 17th annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign on Thursday, drawing fans and supporters to the 8th Street A&W location in Saskatoon.

The event is teeing up the nationwide campaign on Aug. 21, which aims to raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that hits close to Moskaluke’s heart.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I sadly lost my father to multiple sclerosis just after my 16th birthday,” said Moskaluke.

The campaign will see $2 from every Teen Burger sold on Aug. 21 donated to MS research and support programs across Canada.

“Those funds are helping people right here in Saskatchewan, advancing treatments and also programming. To help people live their life better day to day,” said Nicole Tiller, an event attendee who has been living with MS since 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above for the full story.