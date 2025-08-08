Jess Moskaluke launches Burgers to Beat MS campaign in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan-born country star Jess Moskaluke helped kick off the 17th annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign on Thursday, drawing fans and supporters to the 8th Street A&W location in Saskatoon.
The event is teeing up the nationwide campaign on Aug. 21, which aims to raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that hits close to Moskaluke’s heart.
“I sadly lost my father to multiple sclerosis just after my 16th birthday,” said Moskaluke.
The campaign will see $2 from every Teen Burger sold on Aug. 21 donated to MS research and support programs across Canada.
“Those funds are helping people right here in Saskatchewan, advancing treatments and also programming. To help people live their life better day to day,” said Nicole Tiller, an event attendee who has been living with MS since 2012.
Watch the video above for the full story.
